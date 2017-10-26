Advertising
Bum deal: Bridge card game not a sport, says European court
The court said sports should be “characterised by a not negligible physical element”.
The European Union’s top court has ruled on something that vexes sports fans and card players alike, by saying the game of bridge is not a sport.
The European Court of Justice announced that bridge – “which is characterised by a physical element that appears to be negligible, is not covered by the concept of ‘sport'” – when it comes to paying taxes.
The English Bridge Union wanted a tax exemption linked to sports for entrance fees to tournaments, which UK authorities refused, claiming a sport must have a significant element of physical activity.
Limiting itself to value-added tax exemptions, the court said in a statement that sports should be “characterised by a not negligible physical element”.
