Spain’s PM hopes intervention in Catalonia will be brief

Mariano Rajoy said the application of the Constitution’s Article 155 is the “only possible” response to restore the region’s legality.

Spain’s prime minister has said the government’s plans to take unprecedented control of Catalonia’s key affairs and halt the region’s push for independence are “exceptional” and he hopes they will not last long.

Mariano Rajoy told parliament that the application of the Constitution’s Article 155 is the “only possible” response to restore the region’s legality, which he said has been liquidated by Catalan president Carles Puigdemont’s push to secede.

Mariano Rajoy hopes the measures will be brief (Francisco Seco/AP)

Mr Rajoy said he hopes the measures planned, including the sacking of Mr Puigdemont’s government and curtailment of the Catalan parliament’s powers, will be brief.

He said they should end with regional elections that he hopes can be held as soon as possible but only once law and order is restored.

Spain’s Senate is expected to approve the measures on Friday.

