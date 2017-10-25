Disputed re-run of Kenyan presidential election to go ahead, say officials

Kenya’s repeat presidential election will be held on Thursday as planned, the electoral board has announced, as tensions mounted across the country.

The electoral board’s statement came as the Supreme Court said it could not hear a last-minute petition to postpone the election because it did not have the minimum number of judges needed.

The shooting of one judge’s driver the evening before the hearing raised fears about intimidation of the judiciary.

Supreme Court chief justice David Maraga appeared alone in the courtroom and said only he and one other judge had shown up for the hearing.

Outside the court, hundreds of women in white scarves gathered to call for peace amid rising uncertainty and fears of violence.

Jubilant supporters of President Uhuru Kenyatta celebrated the news that the elections will proceed, while elsewhere in Nairobi supporters of opposition leader Raila Odinga gathered.

The Supreme Court had been due to hear a petition filed by three Kenyans, including a human rights activist, who urged the court to postpone the election, arguing that electoral officials have said they cannot ensure the polls will be free, fair and credible.

Harun Ndubi, a lawyer for the petitioners, suggested that some judges who did not attend the hearing may have violated their constitutional duties.

“The justices must forever be available,” said Mr Ndubi, though he acknowledged that the deputy chief justice whose police driver was injured in the shooting on Tuesday evening may have been genuinely troubled.

“For the others, I don’t buy their explanation. I don’t see a credible or legitimate election happening tomorrow,” Mr Ndubi said, adding that the vote, if it occurs on Thursday, “would be a farce”.

Busloads of opposition supporters arrived for a rally at Nairobi’s Uhuru Park, despite a police ban on the gathering. Mr Odinga is scheduled to address the demonstration.

Police were at the park, but kept their distance from the opposition supporters. The mood at the rally was mostly cheerful and even celebratory. People danced, blew whistles and vuvuzelas, and banged drums. Orange caps and T-shirts with Odinga’s initials, RAO, were handed out to the crowd.

Across the country, in the opposition stronghold of Kisumu, western Kenya, Odinga supporters suggested they would disrupt Thursday’s elections.

The Supreme Court court shocked Kenya last month when it nullified Mr Kenyatta’s August re-election, citing irregularities and illegalities and the electoral commission’s unwillingness to let court-appointed technicians scrutinise its computer system.

Mr Odinga had challenged Mr Kenyatta’s victory, claiming hackers had infiltrated computer servers and manipulated the vote.

Mr Odinga has said he will boycott the new election because the electoral commission has not been reformed.