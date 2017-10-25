Global airlines start new security interviews for US-bound passengers

At least five global long-haul airlines are to begin new “security interviews” of all passengers on US-bound flights at the request of American officials.

Long-haul carriers Air France, Cathay Pacific, EgyptAir, Emirates and Lufthansa said they will start the screenings on Thursday, but they offered different descriptions of how the interviews would take place.

It was not immediately clear if other global airlines will be affected, although the Trump administration previously rolled out a laptop ban and travel bans that have thrown global airlines into disarray.

The Trump administration's 120-day ban on refugee resettlement has expired. #SCOTUS now like to dismiss and vacate Trump v. Hawaii from CA9. — Kevin Daley (@KevinDaleyDC) October 24, 2017

The request comes at the end of a 120-day deadline for airlines to meet new US regulations after the ban on laptops in plane cabins of some Middle East airlines was lifted.

Air France said it will begin new security interviews on Thursday at Paris Orly Airport and a week later, on November 2, at Charles de Gaulle Airport.

It said the extra screening will take the form of a questionnaire given to “100%” of passengers.

Emirates said it would begin doing “pre-screening interviews” at check-in counters for passengers flying out of Dubai and at boarding gates for transit and transfer fliers.

Advertising

It urged those flying through Dubai International Airport, its headquarters, to allow extra time to check into flights and board.

Hong Kong-based Cathay Pacific said it had suspended self-drop baggage services and that passengers heading to the US “will be subject to a short security interview”. Those without bags will have a similar interview at their gates.

Cathay Pacific is one of five airlines to begin new security interviews for passengers on US bound flights (Lynne Cameron/PA)

EgyptAir said the new measures include more detailed searches of passengers and their luggage and interviews. The strict procedures will extend to unauthorised agricultural or veterinary products.

Advertising

Germany’s Lufthansa said the new rules came from the US Transportation Security Administration, which is under Homeland Security.

“In addition to the controls of electronic devices already introduced, travellers to the USA might now also face short interviews at check-in, document check or gate,” Lufthansa said in a statement.

In March, US officials instituted the ban on laptops in plane cabins across 10 Middle Eastern cities over concerns that Islamic State fighters and other extremists could hide bombs in them.

That ban was lifted after the airlines began using devices like CT scanners to examine electronics just before passengers boarded planes to the US.

That laptop ban, as well as travel bans affecting predominantly Muslim countries, have hurt Middle Eastern airlines. Emirates, the region’s biggest, said it slashed 20% of its flights to America in the wake of the restrictions.