Watch: 94-year-old celebrates birthday with skydive

A Pennsylvania woman has celebrated her 94th birthday by going skydiving along with her granddaughter and great-granddaughter.

Williamsport resident Eila Campbell says she figured she might not “make it for another year”, so took a 10,000ft plunge with a parachute at Hazleton Regional Airport earlier this month.

Campbell described the free fall as “kind of a wow” and says she’d skydive again. The owner of Above the Poconos Skydivers says he’s never seen anyone as old as Campbell jump.