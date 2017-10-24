Advertising
Watch: 94-year-old celebrates birthday with skydive
Eila Campbell took the plunge at Hazleton Regional Airport in Pennsylvania earlier this month.
A Pennsylvania woman has celebrated her 94th birthday by going skydiving along with her granddaughter and great-granddaughter.
Williamsport resident Eila Campbell says she figured she might not “make it for another year”, so took a 10,000ft plunge with a parachute at Hazleton Regional Airport earlier this month.
Campbell described the free fall as “kind of a wow” and says she’d skydive again. The owner of Above the Poconos Skydivers says he’s never seen anyone as old as Campbell jump.
Advertising
Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.