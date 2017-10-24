Minister warns IS will ‘change form’ after ‘tremendous blow’ of Raqqa defeat

Islamic State (IS) will change its form and return to its “terrorist roots”, a Foreign Office minister has warned, as he hailed the liberation of Raqqa as a “tremendous blow” to the militant group’s ideology.

Alistair Burt said the fall of cities in Syria and Iraq was of “immense importance” and that British forces would remain engaged “as long as there is a need for them to be there”.

Mr Burt, responding to an urgent question on the liberation of Raqqa, told the Commons that British military personnel would continue to tackle extremists on “simultaneous fronts” and needed to be prepared for IS – also known as Daesh – to “change its form”.

Alistair Burt said the British forces would remain engaged “as long as there is a need for them to be there” (PA Archive)

Mr Burt told MPs: “No-one should under-estimate, and I think media reports have made clear, the importance of Raqqa to the whole Daesh ideology – the fall of Raqqa and Mosul is a tremendous blow to those who would have inflicted harm upon us all, and the taking of those two cities are of immense importance.”

He went on to say: “We must be prepared for Daesh to change its form – it will return to its terrorist roots, luring more adherence to its evil ideology.

“So we will continue to tackle to extremists on simultaneous fronts including by preventing foreign fighters from returning to their country of origin.

“We will continuing degrading Daesh’s poisonous narrative, decreasing their ability to generate revenue and denying them a safe haven in the virtual world as well.”

Emily Thornberry said the victory against Daesh in Raqqa was a “vital blow against an evil death cult” (Gareth Fuller/PA)

On the British military presence in the region, Mr Burt said: “We don’t know quite what will come next – the military will remain engaged as long as there is a need for them to be there.

“As I indicated the strategy to further close off the avenue for Daesh in the Euphrates valley will be supported by United Kingdom personnel until there is not a possibility that military action can recommence and the coalition forces can be put under pressure.”

Mr Burt said any fighters returning to the UK could expect to be “questioned about their role”, while those captured in Iraq and Syria “must be treated according to the laws of armed conflict but they can well expect to stand trial there if offences are alleged against them”.

Shadow foreign secretary Emily Thornberry said the victory against Daesh in Raqqa was a “vital blow against an evil death cult” which makes a “mockery of their pretensions to establish a caliphate in Syria or elsewhere”.

Ms Thornberry asked Mr Burt to guarantee that none of the £200 million sent from the Government since 2015 to support the “moderate opposition in Syria” had ended up “in the hands of Al-Nusra or other Jihadi groups”.

Mr Burt said he could not “say with absolute certainty not a single pound or element of aid has gone in the wrong direction”.

He added: “But it’s the absolute determination of the Government to make sure that, as far as possible, that risk is absolutely minimised.”

Tory MP Julian Lewis, chairman of the Defence Select Committee, said: “Does the minister accept that the reason why bombing Daesh was so much more controversial in Syria than it was in Iraq is the same as the reason why there were so many more RAF air strikes in Iraq than there have been in Syria, namely that we wanted the ground forces of the government to win in Iraq, but we claimed not to want the ground forces of the government to win in Syria?

“Does he accept that the outcome of the welcome squeezing out of Daesh in Syria is that this is down to a combination of the Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces and the Syrian government forces, whether we like it or not?

“And the so-called 70,000 moderates are now well and truly dominated by Islamists and we ought to be careful who we support, as the opposition spokesman said.”