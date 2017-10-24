Great white shark attack like everything in Jaws, says teenage kayaker

A 15-year-old Australian girl has described being thrown from a kayak by a great white shark as “everything you picture in the Jaws movie”.

The 15ft shark struck from beneath the kayak, tossing Sarah Williams into the water off the coast near Normanville in South Australia.

“I saw it when I was in the water with it. I saw what it was and I saw its fin,” she told Nine Network television.

She survived the ordeal with scratches and bruises.

Her father Chris Williams said he powered towards her in a 14ft motorboat as she clambered back on to the kayak.

The shark was between the boat and the kayak and was thrashing about, he said.

The shark is believed to have been 15ft long (David Cheskin/PA)

Mr Williams added that his son Mitch dragged his sister across the shark’s back somewhere between its nose and dorsal fin to get her into the boat.

“I am having trouble coming to terms with how my son and I were able to get her off that kayak and over the shark and into the boat without her getting seriously hurt,” he said.