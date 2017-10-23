13 killed after suicide bombing attack strikes Nigerian city

A suicide bomber has killed 13 people in Nigeria’s northeastern city of Maiduguri, said authorities.

A man strapped with explosives attacked on Sunday evening, police spokesman Victor Isuku said on Monday.

In a second simultaneous attack, two female suicide bombers died and more than a dozen others were wounded, he said.

A man strapped with explosives is believed to have carried out the attack (Jossy Ola/AP)

While there was no immediate claim of responsibility, suspicion fell on the extremist group Boko Haram.

Militants from the group have long carried out suicide bombings not only in northeastern Nigeria, and also in neighbouring Niger, Chad and Cameroon.