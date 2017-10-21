Advertising
Suicide attack kills 15 officers at Afghan military academy
The attack took place outside the training academy of the Marshal Fahim National Defence University.
A suicide attack has killed 15 army officers west of Afghanistan’s capital Kabul.
Defence ministry spokesman Dawlat Waziri said the attack took place outside the training academy of the Marshal Fahim National Defence University, killing 15 officers and wounding four others.
He added that the attack on foot occurred in the early evening when the on-duty officers were on their way home.
