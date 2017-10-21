Menu

Advertising

Manhunt after four hurt in Munich stabbing attack

World News | Published:

The police department said on Twitter that officers are looking for the person “with all available police forces”.

Four people have been hurt by a man with a knife in Munich.

German police say no-one was badly hurt in the incident, and a man is being sought by officers.

Munich police called on people in the Rosenheimer Platz area, located close to the German city centre, to stay inside after the incident on Saturday morning.

The perpetrator appeared to be about 40 years old and had a black bicycle, grey trousers, a green jacket and a backpack.

The police department said on Twitter that officers are looking for the assailant “with all available police forces”.

It said the motive for the attack was not immediately clear.

None of the injuries sustained are considered life-threatening.

World News

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Advertising

Top Stories

Advertising

More from the JEP

Sport

Features

Travel

Business

Advertising

UK & International News

UK News

Viral News

World News