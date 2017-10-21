Menu

55 Egyptian police officers killed in shootout near Cairo

The exchange of fire took place late on Friday in the al-Wahat al-Bahriya area in Giza.

At least 55 Egyptian policemen, including 34 conscripts, have been killed in a shoot-out during a raid on a militant hideout near Cairo.

The exchange of fire took place late on Friday in the al-Wahat al-Bahriya area in Giza, about 84 miles from the capital, after security services moved in.

Officials said the death toll could increase.

