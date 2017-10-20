Trump gets UK crime figures in a twist with ‘Islamic terror’ link blunder

Donald Trump has controversially linked an increase in recorded crime with the “spread of radical Islamic terror” in the UK.

Official figures, published on Thursday, show forces in England and Wales had registered a total of 5.2 million offences in the year to June – a 13% rise on the previous 12 months.

The data release prompted the US President to tweet: “Just out report: ‘United Kingdom crime rises 13% annually amid spread of Radical Islamic terror.’ Not good, we must keep America safe!”

Just out report: "United Kingdom crime rises 13% annually amid spread of Radical Islamic terror." Not good, we must keep America safe! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 20, 2017

But many social media users were quick to point out Mr Trump’s misinterpretation of the statistics, which include offences ranging from burglary to fraud.

The Office for National Statistics (ONS) report stated: “The 13% increase in police recorded crime from previous year, reflects a range of factors including continuing improvements to crime recording and genuine increases in some crime categories, especially those that are well-recorded.”

(PA Graphics)

The figures cover England and Wales, but not the whole of the UK as Mr Trump incorrectly asserted, and of the 664 homicides reported – down 2% on the previous year – 35 were related to the London Bridge, Westminster and Manchester terror attacks.

Advertising

There was a 59% rise in the number of attempted murder offences, according to the report.

14% of adults aged 16+ were victims of crime according to Crime Survey for England & Wales (year ending June 2017) https://t.co/aOtFA4ystD — ONS (@ONS) October 19, 2017

The ONS said the rise was largely due to the London and Manchester terror attacks, where police recorded 294 attempted murders.

Caroline Lucas, co-leader of the Green Party, retweeted Mr Trump’s post, adding: “OK @theresa_may, this is a test. Will you publicly condemn this outright fearmongering?”