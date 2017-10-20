Rohingya child refugees facing ‘hell on earth’ – Unicef

The children who make up most of the nearly 600,000 Rohingya Muslims who have fled violence in Burma are experiencing a “hell on earth” in overcrowded, muddy and squalid refugee camps in neighbouring Bangladesh, Unicef has said.

The UN children’s agency has issued a report that documents the plight of children who account for 58% of the refugees who have poured into Cox’s Bazar over the last eight weeks.

Report author Simon Ingram said about one in five children in the area are “acutely malnourished”.

Horror

Violence

Loss



Learn about reality for #Rohingya refugee children in our child alert → https://t.co/oemNVESKnL #ChildrenUnderAttack pic.twitter.com/6UTHz4qTRW — UNICEF (@UNICEF) October 20, 2017

The report comes ahead of a donor conference in Geneva, Switzerland, on Monday to drum up funding for the Rohingya.

“Many Rohingya refugee children in Bangladesh have witnessed atrocities in Myanmar (Burma) no child should ever see, and all have suffered tremendous loss,” Unicef executive director Anthony Lake said in a statement.

The refugees need clean water, food, sanitation, shelter and vaccines to help head off a possible outbreak of cholera – a potentially deadly water-borne disease.

Unicef executive director Anthony Lake displays a drawing made by a Rohingya child as he updates the media on the crisis after a two-day visit to Cox’s Bazar, Bangladesh (Zakir Hossain Chowdhury/AP)

Advertising

Mr Ingram also warned of threats posed by human traffickers and others who might exploit youngsters in the refugee areas.

“These children just feel so abandoned, so completely remote, and without a means of finding support or help. In a sense, it’s no surprise that they must truly see this place as a hell on earth,” he told a news conference in Geneva.

The report features harrowing colour drawings by some children being cared for by Unicef and other aid groups who are scrambling to improve living conditions in Cox’s Bazar.

Army helicopters.

Burning houses.



Crayon pictures by #Rohingya refugees that no child should be drawing.#ChildrenUnderAttack pic.twitter.com/A6nVokyJYv — UNICEF (@UNICEF) October 20, 2017

Advertising

Some of the images show helicopter gunships and green-clad men firing on a village or on people, some of whom are spewing blood.

The influx of Rohingya refugees from Burma began on August 25 as the military launched a crackdown it said was in response to militant attacks.

Refugees have fled burning villages and provided accounts – including the children’s drawings – of security forces gunning down civilians.

The UN and humanitarian agencies are seeking 434 million US dollars for the Rohingya refugees – about one-sixth of which would go to Unicef efforts to help children.