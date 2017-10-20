Raqqa liberated as war against Islamic State costs UK £800m

The Syrian city described as “the head of the snake” of Islamic State has been liberated as part of a war against the jihadist group which has cost Britain almost £800 million.

Raqqa was regarded as the capital of IS’s so-called caliphate, which Boris Johnson said is now in “tatters”, but the Government insisted the fight against the militants must go on to reduce the terror threat at home.

The Ministry of Defence has spent £779 million as part of a global coalition fighting IS, also known as Daesh, over the past three years, as terrorists apparently inspired by the group have ramped up attacks around the world.

I welcome the @coalition announcement of the liberation of #Raqqa, a momentous moment in the fight against Daesh. pic.twitter.com/H5E94LDK6n — Boris Johnson (@BorisJohnson) October 20, 2017

RAF air strikes have backed efforts by Syrian Democratic Forces, a group of several militia factions, to retake Raqqa and they formally declared victory on Friday.

Attention will now turn to humanitarian efforts to allow people to move back to the destroyed city.

Britain has already helped deliver more than 660,000 relief packages in Raqqa alone, including blankets, clothing and hygeine kits, and will continue to work with coalition partners to ensure its population can return home as quickly as possible.

The Defence Secretary said Britain will also continue to “hit the terrorists hard” where they still operate in Syria and Iraq.

Defence Secretary welcomes the liberation of Raqqah. Read more: https://t.co/3wDFvzfxsw pic.twitter.com/yymlIh1wW3 — Ministry of Defence (@DefenceHQ) October 20, 2017

Sir Michael Fallon said: “With the fall of Raqqa, the head of the snake has been cut off and Daesh has lost its twin capitals in Iraq and now Syria.

“But the fight against Daesh’s reign of terror is not over.

“We will continue to hit the terrorists hard in both Syria and Iraq while supporting efforts to rebuild – only by defeating Daesh for good will we reduce the threat to us here at home.”

Mr Johnson echoed his words: “Raqqa liberation leaves Daesh weak and its claim to a so-called caliphate in tatters, but it’s still vital to totally eradicate its influence.”

The MoD released the total cost of operations against IS in an answer to a written parliamentary question, as ministers admitted they “must accept the risk of inadvertent civilian casualties” as the terror group is driven from its last remaining strongholds.

Image from a drone video shows damaged buildings in Raqqa (Gabriel Chaim/AP)

Britain has carried out more than 1,600 air strikes and official estimates to the end of July suggest RAF bombs have killed an estimated 2,684 IS militants in Iraq since 2014, and another 410 killed in Syria since 2015.

Answering a separate written parliamentary question, defence minister Mark Lancaster blamed the terrorists’ use of civilians as human shields for any “inadvertent” British killing of innocents.

“As operations in Iraq and Syria have intensified we are seeing increasing evidence of Daesh’s callous disregard for human life, their unwillingness to allow civilians to leave their homes and in some cases their deliberate attempts to use civilians to shield fighters from coalition strikes,” he said.

“This is why we must accept the risk of inadvertent civilian casualties.

“Rigorous coalition targeting processes take into account the conditions on the ground, including the potential presence of a civilian population.

“Reports of civilian casualties are and will continue to be taken very seriously. The coalition investigates all credible claims and the results of any investigation are published.”