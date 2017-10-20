Pope Francis offers condolences to Malta after journalist killed

Pope Francis has sent a letter of condolence to Malta following the car bomb killing of investigative journalist Daphne Caruana Galizia.

In a highly unusual gesture from the pope over the death of a private citizen, Francis said he is praying for Ms Caruana Galizia’s family and the Maltese people as a whole “at this difficult moment”.

He said he was “saddened by the tragic death”.

Forensic police work on the main road in Bidnija, Malta, which leads to Daphne Caruana Galizia’s house (Rene Rossignaud/AP)

The overwhelmingly Catholic nation has been stunned by the bombing.

The letter of condolence was addressed to Malta Archbishop Charles Scicluna, a long-time Vatican official before he was made a bishop in his native Malta in 2012.