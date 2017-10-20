French president: Donald Trump uncertainty pushing EU closer together

French president Emmanuel Macron said uncertainty about US leader Donald Trump’s foreign policies has brought European countries closer together.

Mr Macron told a European Union summit that his American counterpart’s actions “reinforce the need for unity and clarity” from the EU.

The French leader said a united voice is important for international discussions about Iran and North Korea’s nuclear activities, and about Europe’s own defence programmes.

"Iran hides behind its assertion of technical compliance w/the nuclear deal, while it brazenly violates the other limits.."

Amb. @NikkiHaley pic.twitter.com/xvHgx7d1cT — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 18, 2017

Mr Macron said a “less-clear strategy from the United States” under Mr Trump has “catalysed” EU co-operation.

Leaders of EU member countries reaffirmed their support for the accord curbing Iran’s nuclear activities.

Mr Trump has denounced the Iranian deal and escalated tensions with North Korea over its nuclear tests.

Mr Macron added that the United States remains an “essential partner” in fighting the Islamic State group.