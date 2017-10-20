Death toll climbs to 358 after Somalia’s worst ever terror attack

The death toll in Somalia’s worst ever terror attack has risen to 358.

The country’s information minister Abdirahman Osman said 56 people are still missing from Saturday’s lorry bombing on a busy street in Mogadishu.

Another 228 people were wounded.

Thousands of Somalis gather to pray at the site of the country’s deadliest attack and to mourn the hundreds of victims (Farah Abdi Warsameh/AP

Thousands gathered at the attack site on Friday to pray.

Somalia’s government has blamed the bombing on extremist group al Shabab, which has not commented.

Earlier, the US military said it had carried out a drone strike against al Shabab.

A Somali man looking for news of his missing brother looks at grave boards at a cemetery in Mogadishu (Farah Abdi Warsameh/AP)

Advertising

The US Africa Command said the strike took place on Monday, about 35 miles south-west of the capital, Mogadishu.

The results are still being assessed.

The US has carried out several drone strikes in the Horn of Africa nation since President Donald Trump approved expanded military operations against the group early this year.