President’s talks with families of fallen soldiers ‘sacred’, Trump aide says

White House chief of staff John Kelly delivered an extraordinary denunciation of a Democratic congresswoman on Thursday, accusing her of politicising what he called a “sacred” presidential effort to console the grieving loved ones of a dead soldier.

Mr Kelly, in an unexpected and emotional appearance in the White House briefing room, invoked the death of his own son, killed in Afghanistan in 2010, as he lashed out at Representative Frederica Wilson of Florida.

Earlier this week Ms Wilson said President Donald Trump had been disrespectful in his condolence call to the family of a soldier killed during an ambush in Niger.

Mr Kelly, speaking slowly and forcefully, said he was “heartbroken” that Ms Wilson overheard the conversation and used it to attack the president.

President Donald Trump has rejected claims that he was disrespectful. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

“It stuns me that a member of Congress listened into that conversation,” said Mr Kelly. “It stuns me. And I thought at least that was sacred.”

Mr Trump has emphatically rejected claims that he was disrespectful.

But he ignited a storm of his own this week when he boasted about his commitment to calling service members’ next of kin and brought Mr Kelly into the controversy by wondering aloud if President Barack Obama had called the former Marine general after the death of Mr Kelly’s son.

Mr Kelly confirmed Mr Obama had not called, but he made clear “that’s not a criticism”.

“That’s not a negative thing,” he said. “I don’t believe all presidents call. I believe they all write.”

Sergeant La David Johnson who was killed in an ambush in Niger. (US Army Special Operations Command via AP)

His speech was a direct rebuke to Ms Wilson, who was in the car with Sergeant La David Johnson’s family in Miami when Mr Trump called on Tuesday.

She said in an interview that Mr Trump had told the widow that “you know that this could happen when you signed up for it … but it still hurts”.

He also referred to Sgt Johnson as “your guy”, Ms Wilson said, which the congresswoman found insensitive.

Robert Kelly, 29, was killed when he stepped on a land mine in Afghanistan’s remote Helmand province.