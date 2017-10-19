Catalan leader faces looming deadline to end secession bid

Catalonia’s separatist leader is facing an imminent deadline to withdraw a bid to secede from Spain.

However, an official from Carles Puigdemont’s party said he has no intention of doing that and he plans to make a full declaration of independence in the next few days if Spain’s government resorts to taking over control of Catalonia’s semi-autonomous powers.

PDECat party co-ordinator Marta Pascal outlined Mr Puigdemont’s plans after a meeting late on Wednesday.

Carles Puigdemont has no intention of withdrawing the bid to secede from Spain, an official said (Manu Fernandez/AP)

Spain had threatened to take direct control of the autonomous region if Mr Puigdemont failed to comply by 0800 GMT on Thursday.

Spain’s government said it would be willing to hold off on doing that if the Catalan government was to call a snap regional election. But a Catalan official has ruled that out.