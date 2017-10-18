Menu

‘Tragic’ black rhino image wins photojournalist top prize

One of the judges said to “make such a tragic scene almost majestic in its sculptural power deserves the highest award”.

A photojournalist’s image of a black rhino with its horns hacked off has seen him named Wildlife Photographer of Year.

Brent Stirton won the award for his image Memorial to a Species, taken at a game reserve in South Africa.

He was revealed as the winner at a ceremony at the Natural History Museum in London, which runs the competition.

The jellyfish jockey by Anthony Berberia, winner of the Underwater category in the Wildlife Photographer of the Year 2017 competition
The jellyfish jockey by Anthony Berberia, winner of the underwater category (Anthony Berberia/Wildlife Photographer of the Year/PA)

Judge Roz Kidman Cox said: “To make such a tragic scene almost majestic in its sculptural power deserves the highest award. There is rawness, but there is also great poignancy and therefore dignity in the fallen giant.

“It’s also symbolic of one of the most wasteful, cruel and unnecessary environmental crimes, one that needs to provoke the greatest public outcry.”

Black rhinos are a critically endangered species – the one captured by Mr Stirton had recently been shot and de-horned when he took its photo.

The photojournalist beat almost 50,000 entries from 92 countries.

Stuck in by Ashleigh Scully, winner of the 11-14 years old category in the Wildlife Photographer of the Year 2017 competition
Stuck in by Ashleigh Scully, winner of the 11-14 years old category (Ashleigh Scully/Wildlife Photographer of the Year/PA)

His image will go on show alongside 99 other photographs at the Wildlife Photographer of the Year exhibition, which opens on Friday October 20 at the central London museum.

The Young Wildlife Photographer of the Year 2017 award was given to Daniel Nelson for his portrait of a lowland gorilla from the Republic of Congo lounging on the forest floor eating a breadfruit.

A picture of a gorilla Daniel Nelson, winner of Young Wildlife Photographer of the Year 2017
The good life by Daniel Nelson, winner of Young Wildlife Photographer of the Year 2017 and the 15-17 years old category (Daniel Nelson/Wildlife Photographer of the Year/PA)
World News

