Chinese president urges stronger stand against ‘grim’ challenges

Chinese president Xi Jinping has urged a reinvigorated Communist Party to take on a more forceful role in society and economic development, to better address “grim” challenges facing the country, as he opened a twice-a-decade national congress.

Speaking in the massive Great Hall of the People near Tiananmen Square in Beijing, Xi laid out his vision of a ruling party that serves as the vanguard on everything from defending national security to providing moral guidance to ordinary Chinese.

He struck a nationalistic line throughout his speech, calling for the party not only to safeguard China’s sovereignty but also to revitalise Chinese culture, oppose “erroneous” ideology and promote religion that is “Chinese in orientation”.

“The great rejuvenation of the Chinese nation is no walk in the park or mere drum-beating and gong-clanging.

Xi Jinping, centre, presides over the opening ceremony of the 19th Party Congress held at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing (Ng Han Guan/AP)

“The whole party must be prepared to make ever more difficult and harder efforts,” Mr Xi told hundreds of delegates, mostly men in dark suits who applauded regularly as they read copies of his prepared remarks.

“To achieve great dreams there must be a great struggle.”

Hailing the start of a “new era,” Mr Xi outlined a vision in which the party would lead China on the road to becoming a “great modern socialist country” by the middle of the century.

“This means he has already distinguished himself from the past and from previous leaders, but also that he is leading China into territory in which China is very close to achieving modest prosperity,” said Dali Yang, an expert on Chinese politics at the University of Chicago.

According to Mr Xi’s vision, “China would not only be a modern, socialist country but one that stands tall among the nations,” Mr Yang said. “This message he delivered with vigour.”

Mr Xi wields undisputed power and is expected to get a second five-year term as party leader at the gathering.

Former Chinese president Jiang Zemin, left, scratches his head during the opening session of the congress (Mark Schiefelbein/AP)

Analysts say he has consolidated his power by sidelining his competitors in other intra-party cliques, including those surrounding his immediate predecessor Hu Jintao and former leader Jiang Zemin.

The Communist Party meetings will largely be behind closed doors and are accompanied by extraordinary security measures, such as restrictions on knife sales and greater monitoring of dissidents.

But the congress will see powerful players emerge in new roles and is a chance for Mr Xi to publicly lay out his political and economic vision over the next five years.

Mr Xi, in his three-and-a-half-hour address, said China’s “prospects are bright but the challenges are grim”, a rare acknowledgement of severe economic issues.

He added that the party would have to take big risks and overcome “major resistance”.

Other Chinese leaders have regularly warned since the 2008 financial crisis that China’s economic growth faces “downward pressure” due to weak global demand that threatens export industries in the world’s second-largest economy.

But Mr Xi’s comments were unusual in a keynote speech meant to highlight the party’s confidence and long-range vision.