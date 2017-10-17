Huge recovery operation under way in aftermath of Ophelia

A huge recovery operation is under way in Ireland following one of the most powerful storms in recorded history on the island.

Three people were killed as ex-hurricane Ophelia battered the country and people have been warned to remain cautious in the aftermath of the severe winds.

Fallen trees blocking roads and downed power lines are some of the likely hazards on Tuesday as the country begins to return to normal following a day when the island went into lockdown.

Gardaí advise motorists that driving conditions will still be treacherous after storm #Ophelia passes with debris remaining on many roads. pic.twitter.com/TclEIAlfOt — Garda Info (@gardainfo) October 16, 2017

Violent winds, which peaked at 119mph (191kph), caused widespread damage to electricity networks, uprooting trees and damaging properties.

Father-of-two Fintan Goss, 33, was killed in Ravensdale, Dundalk, when a car he was in was struck by a tree.

In Cahir, Co Tipperary, a 31-year-old, named locally as Michael Pyke, was killed in a chainsaw accident when he was trying to clear a tree downed by the wind.

Gardaí continue to advise all persons to remain indoors. #Ophelia Do not make unnecessary journeys. #staysafeIreland pic.twitter.com/X9JQMIR2ch — Garda Info (@gardainfo) October 16, 2017

Earlier, a woman driver in her 50s died when a tree fell on her car in strong winds near Aglish village in Co Waterford.

The Irish Independent reported she was former oncology nurse Clare O’Neill, who was due to celebrate her 59th birthday on Tuesday.

A female passenger, in her 70s, was injured and taken to Waterford Regional Hospital for treatment, gardai said. Her injuries are not believed to be life-threatening.

Off the coast of Rosslare a volunteer lifeboat crew rescued three men on a yacht after they got into trouble in the storm.

Cork City Council crews out since early this morning clearing trees #Ophelia pic.twitter.com/9Iiwu1MF5r — Cork City Council (@corkcitycouncil) October 17, 2017

Residents were evacuated from apartments in Rodgers Quay, Carrickfergus due to a risk of flooding from tidal surges but have since been allowed to return to their homes.

The storm has caused major disruption to power supplies and 245,000 homes and businesses were still without power on Tuesday.

Help from Northern Ireland and the rest of the UK is expected to be drafted in on Wednesday to help restore power, ESB, the Republic of Ireland’s electricity network, said.

Crews are already working to fix power lines but officials have warned that repairs will take several days, up to 10 in the worst-hit areas.

Be careful on the roads this morning as trees down and debris on many routes. Reduce speed and exercise caution. #Ophelia — An Garda Síochána (@GardaTraffic) October 17, 2017

Thousands of people remain without internet and telephone services after lines were downed.

Some areas were also hit by shortages to water supplies.

A spokesman for the HSE said there had been a significant impact on health services, and warned of disruption in the “coming days” with some cancellations and delays expected to appointments and discharges from hospital.

Patients have been advised to avoid going to hospital or their GP surgery unless it is an emergency.

Images from our Roches Point weather webcam.

Trees are coming down.

Roches Point has a mean wind speed of 111km/h

Gusts of 156km/h#Ophelia pic.twitter.com/NEsTvuob6M — Met Éireann (@MetEireann) October 16, 2017

Taoiseach Leo Varadkar has said additional funding will be made available to assist in the clean-up, and work is under way to assess the damage.

“As is always the case in national emergencies like this, full resources and additional funding will be available,” he said.

About 4,000 homes and businesses, mainly in counties Down, Armagh and Antrim, are still without electricity in Northern Ireland, NIE said.

With the full extent of the storm damage still unknown, authorities in the Republic and Northern Ireland have said schools should remain closed for a second day to ensure the safety of children and staff.