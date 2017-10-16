US Army’s Bowe Bergdahl pleads guilty to desertion and misbehaviour charges

US Army Sergeant Bowe Bergdahl told a military judge on Monday that he was pleading guilty to desertion and misbehaviour before the enemy.

“I understand that leaving was against the law,” Bergdahl said.

“At the time, I had no intention of causing search and recovery operations,” Bergdahl added, saying that now he does understand that his decision to walk off his remote post in Afghanistan in 2009 prompted efforts to find him.

(Andrew Craft/AP)

Bergdahl, 31, is charged with endangering his comrades by walking away from his post.

Despite his plea, the prosecution and defence have not agreed to a stipulation of facts in the case, according to one of his lawyers, Major Oren Gleich, which is an indication that they did not reach a deal to limit his punishment.

The misbehaviour charge carries a maximum penalty of life in prison, while the desertion charge is punishable by up to five years.

He appears to be hoping for leniency from the judge, Army Colonel Jeffery R. Nance, at Fort Bragg in North Carolina.

Advertising

The guilty pleas bring the highly politicised saga closer to an end eight years after his disappearance in Afghanistan set off search missions by scores of his fellow service members.

President Barack Obama was criticised by Republicans for the 2014 Taliban prisoner swap that brought Bergdahl home, while President Donald Trump harshly criticised Bergdahl on the campaign trail.

The serious wounds to service members who searched for Bergdahl are still expected to play a role in his sentencing.

The guilty pleas allow him to avoid a trial, but he still faces a sentencing hearing that’s expected to start on October 23.

Bergdahl’s five years of captivity by the Taliban and its allies also will likely factor into what punishment he receives.