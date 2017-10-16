Advertising
Locals brave Ophelia at Ireland’s most northerly point
Malin Head previously held the record for the highest wind speed recorded on the island of Ireland at 113mph in 1961.
Locals on Ireland’s most northerly point have braved Storm Ophelia for a first-hand view of its impact on the Atlantic.
As the ex-hurricane swept north, huge waves crashed into clifftops and blew the roof off a caravan at Malin Head.
Local man Kevin Farren said: “I was sitting in my house looking out the window when I saw the roof of one of the caravans near us blow clean off. It just got lifted by the storm and blew along.
“There are boats all along the pier here which the fishermen haven’t taken in. I’m not sure they’ll still be there when they come back tomorrow.”
He added: “The wind is always rough here, it’s certainly not the worst we’ve ever seen. Unless things get much worse overnight it won’t have been too bad.”
It is thought that record has now transferred to Cork following Ophelia.
Meteorologists with Met Eireann measured winds of 34 knots, or 40mph, at Malin Head as the storm swept over.
Another local, who declined to be named, said he lived nearby but had driven up to the clifftop at Bamba Crown out of curiosity to see the storm as it passed.
“It’s the first time we’ve ever had a red weather warning round these parts, so I came up to see what it would be like,” he said.
“It’s not that different to what we’d be used to the rest of the time because we have strong winds round here all the time as it’s so exposed. I think we’ll be safe enough.”
Many businesses in the surrounding area, including shops and cafes, were closed as a precautionary measure following warnings from authorities that people should not make unnecessary journeys.
