Investigative journalist killed by car bomb in Malta

A car bomb has killed an investigative journalist in Malta, the island nation’s prime minister said.

Joseph Muscat said the bomb that killed reporter Daphne Caruana Galizia exploded on Monday afternoon as she left her home in a town outside Malta’s capital, Valletta.

Daphne Caruana Galizia (The Malta Independent via AP)

Mr Muscat said her death resulted from a “barbaric attack” that also assaulted freedom of expression.

Local media reports said the 53-year-old Ms Galizia had recently denounced threats on her life.

The wreckage of Daphne Caruana Galizia’s car (AP Photo/Rene Rossignaud)

Politico named her as a journalist “shaping, shaking and stirring” Europe with her reports.

The blast occurred as Ms Galizia drove her car on a road outside her home in the town of Mosta.