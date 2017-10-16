Donald Trump says ‘total termination’ of Iran nuclear deal possible

Donald Trump has renewed his threat to fully withdraw the US from the landmark Iran nuclear deal.

He also held out the possibility that fixes to the accord could prevent an American pullout.

Justifying his decision to de-certify the 2015 pact, the president said the US had been taken advantage of in negotiations conducted by the Obama administration and that he was tired of it.

Today, I announced our strategy to confront the Iranian regime’s hostile actions and to ensure that they never acquire a nuclear weapon. pic.twitter.com/N4ISdjuEdC — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 13, 2017

He said that is why he refused to certify to Congress last week that the deal remains in America’s national security interest.

At a cabinet meeting, Mr Trump said the final resolution “might be total termination”.

He added that “some would say that’s a great possibility”, though he did not rule out staying in the deal.