Three killed as wild elephants attack Rohingya refugee camp

Wild elephants have attacked a new camp where Rohingya refugees were sleeping, killing a woman and her three children in southern Bangladesh.

District forest official Mohammed Ali Kabir said a herd of elephants entered the Balukhali camp in Ukhiya town and trampled tents where several refugees were sleeping.

He said that four other people were injured in the attack and many others fled to safety.

In Bangladesh, citizens are coming from all over the country to help recently arrived Rohingya refugees. Our latest: https://t.co/dHqowV4IZk pic.twitter.com/r96Vgl2FlB — UN Refugee Agency (@Refugees) October 14, 2017

Officials said the new camp was built in a forest area that was earlier frequented by elephant herds.

It was the third attack by wild elephants on the refugees in Bangladesh’s Cox’s Bazar district, which borders Burma. At least seven people have died in the two previous attacks.

More than 525,000 Rohingya refugees have fled Burma since late August and have taken shelter in Bangladesh.