Goldman Sachs ‘exploring options’ for Weinstein Company stake as scandal grows

US banking giant Goldman Sachs has confirmed it is “exploring options” for its near $1 million (£752,000) stake in the Weinstein Company amid growing allegations of sexual assault by film producer Harvey Weinstein.

It comes amid questions about what the independent film studio’s board may have known about the movie mogul’s actions, as he faces a litany of rape, harassment and assault accusations from a number of women including some of the film industry’s biggest stars.

A spokesman for Goldman Sachs said in a statement: “We are exploring options.

“There is no place for the inexcusable behaviour that had been reported, and we strongly condemn it.”

He added that the firm’s stake in the Weinstein Company is valued at less than $1 million.

British and US police have now opened investigations into the film producer, though Mr Weinstein has denied any allegations of non-consensual sex.