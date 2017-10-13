Family rescued after years in Taliban captivity leaves Pakistan

An American woman, her Canadian husband and their children have left Pakistan after being rescued from the Taliban, who held them for five years.

Two Pakistani security officials said Caitlan Coleman of Stewartstown, Pennsylvania, her husband, Canadian Joshua Boyle, along with their three children left by plane from Islamabad on Friday.

They did not say where the family was heading.

Patrick Boyle, Linda Boyle, Lyn Coleman and Jim Coleman hold a photo of their kidnapped children (Bill Gorman/AP)

Pakistan said on Thursday it rescued the family after their captors moved them across the border from Afghanistan in an operation made possible by intelligence provided by Washington.

The couple were kidnapped in October 2012 while on a backpacking trip that took them to Russia, Kazakhstan, Tajikistan and Kyrgyzstan, and then to Afghanistan.

All three children were born in captivity.