Menu

Advertising

Elephants lead Thailand’s tributes to former king one year after death

World News | Published:

The remains of the king will be cremated on October 26.

Eleven Thai elephants, doused in powder to appear an auspicious white, stood at attention and trumpeted grandly at a ceremony on Friday in Thailand’s ancient royal capital, Ayutthaya, marking one year since King Bhumibol Adulyadej’s death.

Mourners clad in black stood in front of the elephants and fell silent for 89 seconds from 3:52pm.

Mourners clad in black stand in front of the elephants
Mourners clad in black stand in front of the elephants (AP)

That was the official time of Bhumibol’s death in what Thailand’s Buddhist culture recognised as his 89th year.

Then they sang an uplifting royal anthem and held pictures of Bhumibol above their heads while others prostrated on the ground.

The Thai elephants were doused in powder to appear an auspicious white
The Thai elephants were doused in powder to appear an auspicious white (AP)

The remains of the king will be cremated on October 26.

World News

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Advertising

Top Stories

Advertising

More from the JEP

Sport

Features

Travel

Business

Advertising

UK & International News

UK News

Viral News

World News