Elephants lead Thailand’s tributes to former king one year after death

Eleven Thai elephants, doused in powder to appear an auspicious white, stood at attention and trumpeted grandly at a ceremony on Friday in Thailand’s ancient royal capital, Ayutthaya, marking one year since King Bhumibol Adulyadej’s death.

Mourners clad in black stood in front of the elephants and fell silent for 89 seconds from 3:52pm.

Mourners clad in black stand in front of the elephants (AP)

That was the official time of Bhumibol’s death in what Thailand’s Buddhist culture recognised as his 89th year.

Then they sang an uplifting royal anthem and held pictures of Bhumibol above their heads while others prostrated on the ground.

The Thai elephants were doused in powder to appear an auspicious white (AP)

The remains of the king will be cremated on October 26.