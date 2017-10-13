Trump refuses to recertify US-Iran nuclear deal

Donald Trump has refused to recertify the nuclear deal between the US and Iran, saying Tehran is not living up to the “spirit” of the agreement it signed in 2015.

In a speech at the White House, the US president announced a new strategy, saying the administration would seek to counter the regime’s destabilising activities and would impose additional sanctions to block its financing of terrorism.

Mr Trump said the new strategy would also seek to address the proliferation of Iran’s missiles, adding the US would deny its paths to develop nuclear weapons.

#IranDeal has 3 very serious flaws.Sunsets too early, no enforcement given to IAEA & allows advanced R&D to continue on centrifuges. 1/3 — Marco Rubio (@marcorubio) October 13, 2017

In addition, #IranDeal is only on nukes.It can't be that it requires us to ignore #Iran sponsorship of terror or advances in missiles. 2/3 — Marco Rubio (@marcorubio) October 13, 2017