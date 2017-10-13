Advertising
Trump refuses to recertify US-Iran nuclear deal
The US president says Tehran is not living up to the “spirit” of the agreement it signed in 2015.
Donald Trump has refused to recertify the nuclear deal between the US and Iran, saying Tehran is not living up to the “spirit” of the agreement it signed in 2015.
In a speech at the White House, the US president announced a new strategy, saying the administration would seek to counter the regime’s destabilising activities and would impose additional sanctions to block its financing of terrorism.
Mr Trump said the new strategy would also seek to address the proliferation of Iran’s missiles, adding the US would deny its paths to develop nuclear weapons.
