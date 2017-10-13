Menu

Court rules that corruption charges against Jacob Zuma can be reinstated

World News | Published:

The allegations against Mr Zuma have hurt the ruling African National Congress.

A South African court has dealt a legal blow to President Jacob Zuma, opening the way to reinstating hundreds of corruption charges against him.

The Supreme Court of Appeal on Friday upheld a lower court’s ruling that a 2009 decision by state prosecutors to drop 783 charges of corruption and fraud against Mr Zuma was irrational.

Mr Zuma, who has faced calls for his resignation because of a series of scandals, had appealed against the lower court’s ruling.

South African President Jacob Zuma
South African President Jacob Zuma (Lewis Whyld/PA)

The Supreme Court of Appeal said the hundreds of corruption charges against Mr Zuma were initially instituted in 2005 before he became president and after former business partner Shabir Shaik was convicted of fraud and corruption.

