Russian leader Putin gets another puppy as gift
For the third time, Russian President Vladimir Putin has been given a puppy as a gift.
This one is a Central Asian Shepherd bestowed by the president of Turkmenistan on Wednesday.
Turkmenistan President Gurbanguly Berdymukhamedov presented Mr Putin with the puppy as a birthday gift. Mr Putin, an avid dog lover, turned 65 over the weekend.
Mr Putin previously received a Bulgarian shepherd named Buffy from Bulgaria’s premier and an Akita named Yume from a Japanese official.
The Russian leader also has been given horses and even a tiger.
Turkmenistan is a former Soviet republic.
