Economist wins Nobel prize for work on motives and behaviours of money makers

This year’s winner of the Nobel prize for economics has said he has tried to put human nature at the core of his work to develop the field.

Richard Thaler of the University of Chicago was handed the accolade for his contributions to so-called behavioural economics.

The 2017 Prize in Economic Sciences to Richard H. Thaler “for his contributions to behavioural economics” @R_Thaler #NobelPrize — The Nobel Prize (@NobelPrize) October 9, 2017

Mr Thaler said his work seeks to underline “the recognition that economic agents are humans” and that decisions made by money makers may not be made rationally.

The Swedish Academy of Sciences said Mr Thaler’s research has built a bridge between the economic and psychological analyses of individual decision-making.

Limited rationality: Richard H. Thaler developed the theory of mental accounting, explaining how people simplify financial decisions pic.twitter.com/e364VO1BEp — The Nobel Prize (@NobelPrize) October 9, 2017

Social preferences: Unexpected rain increases demand for umbrellas, but a company exploiting the situation will be unpopular and boycotted. pic.twitter.com/XJd0MKuh4H — The Nobel Prize (@NobelPrize) October 9, 2017

It summarised his work by saying his analysis considered three psychological traits: limited rationality, perceptions about fairness and lack of self-control.

The academy’s director Goeran Hansson said the prize was awarded for “understanding the psychology of economics”.

The Nobel committee said Mr Thaler’s work shows how human traits affect individual decisions as well as market outcomes.

JOIN US IN CONGRATULATING RICHARD H. THALER!

Just awarded the Prize in Economic Sciences "for his contributions to behavioural economics”. pic.twitter.com/jUaobO6cA9 — The Nobel Prize (@NobelPrize) October 9, 2017

Mr Thaler “is a pioneer in behavioural economics, a research field in which insights from psychological research are applied to economic decision making”, a background paper from the academy said.

That “incorporates more realistic analysis of how people think and behave when making economic decisions”, it said.