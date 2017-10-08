US Vice President Mike Pence praises Americans’ resolve at Vegas prayer service

US Vice President Mike Pence has praised the resolve of the American people at a prayer service in Las Vegas before organisers released 58 white doves in memory of each victim killed in the deadliest mass shooting in the country’s modern history.

At the same time, federal agents started hauling away piles of backpacks, prams and lawn chairs left behind by fleeing concertgoers who scrambled to escape raining bullets from a gunman who was shooting from his high-rise hotel suite.

“It was a tragedy of unimaginable proportions,” Mr Pence said as he addressed nearly 300 people at Las Vegas City Hall.

“Those we lost were taken before their time but their names and their stories will forever be etched into the hearts of the American people,” he said.

Today, we offer our prayers – from our hearts to heaven. We pray for the people of Las Vegas. #VegasStrong pic.twitter.com/CBrfxDgVoH — Vice President Pence (@VP) October 7, 2017

“On Sunday night, Las Vegas came face-to-face with pure evil, but no evil, no act of violence, will ever diminish the strength and goodness of the American people,” Mr Pence said.

“In the depths of horror, we will always find hope in the men and women who risk their lives for ours.”

The unity service on Saturday afternoon came as friends, relatives and an outpouring of grievers gathered in California to celebrate the life of a man who died in the mass shooting.

Advertising

More than 800 people packed a Bakersfield church to honour Jack Beaton, who was in Las Vegas last Sunday to celebrate his 23rd wedding anniversary at a country music festival.

A photo of Jack Beaton next to flowers before his memorial service in Bakersfield (Silvia Flores/AP/PA)

Mr Beaton’s memorial service was among the first held for the victims and the community of Bakersfield was home to several of those killed or injured in the attack.

When gunfire rang out, Mr Beaton covered his wife’s body with his own, told her he loved her and then went limp.

Advertising

Investigators still do not know what drove gunman Stephen Paddock, a reclusive 64-year-old high-stakes video poker player, to begin shooting at the crowd at a country music festival from his 32nd-floor Mandalay Bay hotel suite last Sunday, killing 58 and wounding hundreds before taking his own life.

Those we lost were taken before their time but their names & stories will be forever etched in hearts of the American people. #VegasStrong pic.twitter.com/H8zBQa9Zey — Vice President Pence (@VP) October 8, 2017

Investigators believe a note found on a nightstand in Paddock’s hotel room contained a series of numbers that helped him calculate a more precise aim, accounting for the trajectory of shots being fired from that height and the distance between his room and the concert, a law enforcement official said.

Investigators have chased 1,000 leads and examined Paddock’s politics, finances, any possible radicalisation and his social behaviour.

However, Clark County under-sheriff Kevin McMahill said there is still no clear motive.