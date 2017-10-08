Hurricane Nate makes landfall along Mississippi coast

Hurricane Nate came ashore along Mississippi’s coast outside Biloxi early on Sunday, the first hurricane to make landfall in the state since Hurricane Katrina in 2005.

The storm had maximum sustained winds early on Sunday near 85mph, with weakening expected as it moved inland, the US National Hurricane Centre said.

At one point, Nate’s eye moved over Keesler Air Force Base, where the National Hurricane Centre’s hurricane hunter planes are kept, the centre said.

It was Nate’s second landfall. On Saturday night, the storm came ashore along a sparsely-populated area in south-east Louisiana.

Nate’s powerful winds knocked out power to homes and business.

#StormSurge coming into first floor of Golden Nugget casino in Biloxi. The doors are buckling and surge continues to rise !! #HurricaneNate pic.twitter.com/5TbA6hXyvW — Mike Theiss (@MikeTheiss) October 8, 2017

It did not have the intensity other storms – Harvey, Irma and Jose – had during a busy hurricane season and people did not seem as threatened by it.

No deaths or injuries were immediately reported.

“We left for Katrina but we’re going to ride this one out,” Ed Nodhturft said from his Ocean Springs home.

He was hosting an impromptu family reunion after several relatives who were staying at the Beau Rivage Resort and Casino in Biloxi were forced to leave the hotel and seek shelter at his home.

During Katrina, Mr Nodhturft’s home took on five feet of water from a coastal bayou. He is in a new house and worried about flooding in the low-lying area where he lives.

#Nate strengthening & expected to be a category 2 #hurricane at landfall along the northern Gulf Coast. More: https://t.co/tW4KeGdBFb pic.twitter.com/VGUKZRxVjg — NHC Atlantic Ops (@NHC_Atlantic) October 7, 2017

Hurricane Katrina made its final landfall on the Mississippi coast on August 29 2005, levelling many cities and buckling bridges.

Katrina was the last hurricane that made landfall on the Mississippi coast, although both Hurricane Gustav in 2008 and Hurricane Isaac in 2012 affected parts of the coast.

Nate passed to the east of New Orleans, sparing the city its most ferocious winds and storm surge.

Its quick speed lessened the likelihood of prolonged rain that would tax the city’s weakened drainage pump system.

The city was placed under a curfew, effective at 7pm, but the mayor lifted it about an hour after it had begun when it appeared the storm would pass by and cause few problems for the city.

A truck drives through a street in Mobile, Alabama, during Hurricane Nate (Brynn Anderson/AP/PA)

Cities along the Mississippi coast such as Gulfport and Biloxi were on high alert. Some beachfront hotels and casinos were evacuated and rain began falling in the region on Saturday.

Forecasters predicted three to six inches (seven to 15 centimetres) with as much as 10 inches (25 centimetres) in some isolated places.

Nate weakened slightly and was a Category one storm with maximum winds of 85mph (137 kph) when it made its first landfall in a sparsely-populated area of Plaquemines.

Governors in Louisiana, Mississippi and Alabama declared states of emergency. The three states have been mostly spared during this hurricane season.

For local alerts and information about Hurricane Nate, find your local emergency management office here: https://t.co/RwMXVnIrR3 — Rick Scott (@FLGovScott) October 8, 2017

Florida governor Rick Scott warned residents of the Panhandle to prepare for Nate’s impact.

“Hurricane Nate is expected to bring life-threatening storm surges, strong winds and tornadoes that could reach across the Panhandle,” Mr Scott said.

The evacuations affect roughly 100,000 residents in the western Panhandle.

The Pensacola International Airport announced it was closing at 6pm Saturday and would remain closed on Sunday. The Louis Armstrong New Orleans International Airport was open Saturday.

Nate killed at least 21 people in Central America.