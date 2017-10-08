Hundreds gather in Barcelona ahead of pro-Spain rally

Hundreds of people are gathering in central Barcelona ahead of a rally to protest against the Catalan government’s push for secession from the rest of Spain.

Many in the crowd forming in a central square are carrying Spanish and Catalan flags.

Sunday’s rally comes a week after separatist leaders of the Catalan government held a referendum on secession that Spain’s top court had suspended and the Spanish government said was illegal.

The referendum was won by the Yes side, though less than half of the region’s electorate voted.

Catalan president Carles Puigdemont has pledged to push ahead for independence.

Demonstrators hold Spanish flags in Barcelona (Francisco Seco/AP/PA)

Nobel Literature Prize laureate Mario Vargas Llosa and former president of the European Parliament Josep Borrell are expected to address Sunday’s rally.

In an interview with Spanish newspaper El Pais on Sunday, Prime Minister Mariano Rajoy said “Spain is not going to be divided and the nation’s unity will be maintained”.

Mr Rajoy said that he will consider employing any measure “allowed by the law” to stop the region’s separatists.

He said that includes considering the application of Article 155 of the Spanish Constitution, which would allow the central government to take control of the governance of a region “if the regional government does not comply with the obligations of the Constitution”.