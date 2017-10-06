British territories ‘moving back towards normality’ after Irma devastation

A month after the most powerful hurricane in decades pummelled the Caribbean, life in affected British overseas territories is “moving back towards normality”, the head of the UK Task Force has said.

Barrelling through the region and unleashing life-threatening winds, category five Hurricane Irma tore a destructive trail and sparked a major UK aid operation.

The British Virgin Islands bore the brunt of the damage, with buildings reduced to their foundations, lush green hillsides turned into brown stubble and a state of emergency declared.

#UKAid to Dominca is now helping to clear roads to provide access to every part of the island for humanitarian supplies pic.twitter.com/xdOwMN05Kx — Priti Patel (@patel4witham) October 5, 2017

Anguilla and the Turks and Caicos Islands also suffered widespread destruction and devastation as Irma felled trees, tore off roofs, and flattened electricity poles and lines.

But just one month on from the storm, Chris Austin, the head of the UK Joint Task Force said although there is progress, for some it is “still pretty rough”.

“We have had a month of extensive emergency relief – stopping people from getting blown away, and giving them basic shelter and basic foods,” he told the Press Association.

“Through to schools now reopening… airports and ports are functioning, hospitals functioning, power is being reconnected, the water supply fixed – all of those things we have helped with, largely with the brilliant military effort. So the next stage is how we are going to get the economy rebooted.”

The #UK continues to help British nationals & support #Dominica recover from Hurricane Maria. ???????????????? pic.twitter.com/VrM8HYLkwB — UKinCaribbean ???????? (@UKinCaribbean) October 3, 2017

Mr Austin said across Turks and Caicos, Anguilla and BVI, the territories “are in different ways, open for tourists”, adding that hotel bookings and cruise ships are starting to “line themselves up”.

He added: “It is moving back towards normality, but it is still pretty rough and there will be people in all of those territories who have got it worse than others.”

At least 38 people were killed in the Caribbean by Irma – the weather front was also blamed for many other deaths across the American states of Florida, South Carolina and Georgia.

Less than two weeks later, the region was rocked by a second major storm, Hurricane Maria, which narrowly missed hitting the affected overseas territories with full force – but decimated Dominica and Puerto Rico.

New supplies from the UK arrived in BVI yesterday: Fire engines to replace BVI Fire Service vehicles wiped out #hurricaneIrma #UKaid pic.twitter.com/lpTvEQ62eJ — Priti Patel (@patel4witham) October 5, 2017

So far the UK government has pledged £57 million towards hurricane relief efforts, and announced an additional £5 million in financial support for the island of Dominica. More than 135 tonnes of UK aid has also already arrived in the region.

At the peak of relief efforts, there were more than 2,000 UK military personnel working in the Caribbean – making it the largest deployment of British troops anywhere in the world.

But Mr Austin revealed that the military response is now “drawing down”, adding: “They will have pretty much left by the middle of next week.”

He said the personnel set to remain are Royal Engineers, who will be helping the recovery effort by working with local authorities on each island in an advisory capacity. And there will be a team at the headquarters to ensure there is not a gap between the military effort, which is coming to a close, and the next stage of the process.

More #UKaid supplies arrived into BVI this week: 55 metric tons of timber, 5 MT corrugated iron roofing to help with reconstruction #Irma pic.twitter.com/9i2Se7LqsK — Priti Patel (@patel4witham) October 5, 2017

International Development Secretary, Priti Patel, who visited BVI and Anguilla days after Hurricane Maria rolled through the Caribbean, said there are “signs of daily life getting back to normal”.

“Our UK Task Force is now working with the governments of the overseas territories to help them get on with the vital reconstruction work and to make sure the islands are built back more resiliently than in the past, so a future hurricane won’t be as devastating,” she added.

But with the hurricane season set to run into November, Mr Austin warned that the recovery is “still quite fragile” and another major storm could “reverse” any progression.