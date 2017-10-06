Campaign group opposed to nuclear weapons awarded the 2017 Nobel Peace Prize

The International Campaign To Abolish Nuclear Weapons has won the 2017 Nobel Peace Prize.

The Norwegian Nobel Committee honoured the Geneva-based group “for its work to draw attention to the catastrophic humanitarian consequences of any use of nuclear weapons and for its ground-breaking efforts to achieve a treaty-based prohibition of such weapons”.

The award was given at a time of escalating tensions over North Korea’s military programme, including nuclear tests and major advances in its missile technology.

Watch the very moment the 2017 Nobel Peace Prize is announced! #NobelPrize pic.twitter.com/H0AtcRU7tn — The Nobel Prize (@NobelPrize) October 6, 2017

The Nobel statement, read by committee chairwoman Berit Reiss-Andersen, said “through its inspiring and innovative support for the UN negotiations on a treaty banning nuclear weapons, Ican has played a major part in bringing about what in our day and age is equivalent to an international peace congress”.

The Nobel committee, meeting in Norway’s capital Oslo, also called on existing nuclear nations to take steps to eliminate their nuclear arsenals.

The North Korean regime led by Kim Jong Un has conducted several increasingly sophisticated nuclear tests and also expanded its missile programme to include weapons allegedly capable of striking parts of the United States.

Advertising

US president Donald Trump has ridiculed Mr Kim as Rocket Man and has warned North Korea he will take all measures needed to stop the programme.

Asked by journalists whether the prize was essentially symbolic, given that no international measures against nuclear weapons have been reached, Ms Reiss-Andersen said “what will not have an impact is being passive”.

The committee sorted through more than 300 nominations for this year’s award, which recognises both accomplishments and intentions.

The Norwegian Nobel Committee does not release names of those it considers for the prize, but said 215 individuals and 103 organisations were nominated.

Syrian volunteer humanitarian organisation White Helmets had been seen as a top contender, along with Iranian foreign minister Mohammad Javad Zarif and EU foreign policy chief Federica Mogherini for shepherding the deal to curb Iran’s nuclear programme.