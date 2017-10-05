Menu

France’s Emmanuel Macron urges dialogue between Kurds and Iraq government

World News | Published:

The French leader met Iraqi prime minister Haider al-Abadi in Paris.

France’s President Emmanuel Macron has offered to mediate between the Iraqi government and Kurds seeking independence after a controversial referendum.

Mr Macron made the offer after meeting Iraqi prime minister Haider al-Abadi in Paris on Thursday in wide-ranging talks about French support for the fight against the Islamic State group and rebuilding Iraq’s economy.

French president Emmanuel Macron, right, and Iraqi Prime minister Haider al-Abadi at the Elysee palace in Paris (Ludovic Marin, Pool via AP)
Mr Macron said France and others are worried about the situation of the Kurds after last month’s referendum, and said France supports the stability and territorial integrity of Iraq.

He insisted on the importance of “national reconciliation and inclusive governance” that includes Kurds, “with whom France maintains close ties”.

Mr Macron said dialogue “is the only path” and “France is ready … to contribute actively to mediation”.

