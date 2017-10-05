Astronauts give a big hand to International Space Station’s robot arm

Astronauts have been giving the International Space Station’s big robot arm a new hand.

Commander Randy Bresnik and Mark Vande Hei floated out on a space walk on Thursday morning.

It was the first of three Nasa spacewalks planned over the next two weeks.

Astronaut Mark Vande Hei works on the ISS (NASA TV via AP)

The latching mechanism on one end of the 58-foot robot arm malfunctioned in August.

It needs to be replaced before an Orbital ATK supply ship launches in November.

This bundle of latches, more than three feet long, is used to grab visiting spacecraft.

It also attaches to grapple fixtures outside the space station.

The Canadian-built arm has been in orbit for 16 years and engineers attribute the recent trouble to wear and tear.