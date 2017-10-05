American astronauts going back to the moon and then on to Mars, Mike Pence vows

US astronauts will return to the moon and then aim for Mars, the Trump administration has said.

Space industry leaders say they and Nasa are building the spaceships to get there.

They are promising that, in five years, astronauts could be working around the moon, but not quite land there yet.

We'll return astronauts to the moon to build the foundation we need to send Americans to Mars & beyond #NextFrontier https://t.co/S5gNDUVyCr — Vice President Pence (@VP) October 5, 2017

US vice-president Mike Pence said: “We will return American astronauts to the moon, not only to leave behind footprints and flags, but to build the foundations we need to send Americans to Mars and beyond.”

But few details, such as cost, were being mentioned in the space visions outlined at the first meeting of the revived National Space Council since it was disbanded in 1993.