Las Vegas gunman had camera inside hotel room peephole ‘to spot anyone coming’

The gunman who killed 59 people in Las Vegas had planned the massacre so meticulously that he set up a camera in the peephole of his hotel room in an apparent attempt to spot anyone coming for him, investigators said.

Stephen Paddock also transferred 100,000 US dollars (£75,000) overseas just days before he opened fire on crowds attending an outdoor music festival.

The 64-year-old sprayed bullets on revellers enjoying the Route 91 Harvest Festival from the 32nd floor of the Mandalay Bay Hotel and Casino on Las Vegas Strip.

Las Vegas sheriff Joseph Lombardo said he is “absolutely” confident investigators will establish why the big-spending gambler carried out the attack – the deadliest mass shooting in modern US history.

The cameras Paddock set up at the Mandalay Bay hotel were part of his extensive preparations that also included stockpiling nearly two dozen guns before the attack.

A single rose is left at the door of the Mandalay Bay Hotel and Casino in Las Vegas (John Locher/AP)

“I anticipate he was looking for anybody coming to take him into custody,” Lombardo said.

“The fact that he had the type of weaponry and amount of weaponry in that room, it was pre-planned extensively,” the sheriff said, “and I’m pretty sure he evaluated everything that he did and his actions, which is troublesome.”

Undersheriff Kevin McMahill told reporters that Paddock also set up two cameras in the hallway outside his room so he could watch for anyone approaching.

(PA graphic)

He said Paddock fired on and off for nine to 11 minutes and unleashed about a dozen volleys. The first call about shots fired came in at 10.08pm and the gunfire stopped at 10.19pm.

In addition to the cameras, investigators found a computer and 23 guns in the hotel room. Officials said Paddock had devices attached to 12 weapons that allow semiautomatic rifles to mimic fully automatic gunfire.

Nineteen more guns were found at Paddock’s Mesquite home and seven at his Reno house.

Investigators work at a festival grounds across the street from the Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino (Marcio Jose Sanchez/AP)

Authorities named the gunman’s girlfriend, Marilou Danley, who was out of the country at the time of the shooting, as a “person of interest” and said the FBI would be bringing her back to the US on Wednesday for questioning.

Investigators are still trying to trace the 100,000 US dollars (£75,000) Paddock transferred to the Philippines in the days before the shooting, and are also looking into a least a dozen reports over the past several weeks that said Paddock had gambled more than 10,000 dollars per day, a US official said.

More than 500 people were injured in the rampage, some by gunfire, some during the chaotic escape. At least 45 patients at two hospitals remained in a critical condition. All but three of the dead had been identified by Tuesday afternoon.

People embrace and bow their heads as nearby church bells ring during a vigil in Orlando, Florida (John Raoux/AP)

President Donald Trump called the gunman a “very, very sick individual” and suggested he was ready to discuss gun laws “as time goes by”.

Speaking to reporters on Tuesday, he called the gunman “demented” and said “we’re looking into him very seriously” and praised police in Las Vegas.

Mr Trump stressed the shooting was a tragedy. Asked about US legislation, the president said “we’ll be talking about gun laws as time goes by”.