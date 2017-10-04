Menu

Former Iraq president Jalal Talabani dies aged 83

World News | Published:

The 83-year-old was seen as a unifying elder statesman.

Former Iraqi president Jalal Talabani has died at the age of 83, Kurdish officials said.

A close family friend and a senior Kurdish official in Irbil said Mr Talabani died in a Berlin hospital after his condition rapidly deteriorated on Tuesday.

He had suffered a stroke in 2012 and was moved to a German hospital later that year for treatment.

Mr Talabani led one of Iraq’s main Kurdish factions and went on to become the country’s president after the 2003 US-led invasion toppled Saddam Hussein.

He was often seen as a unifying elder statesman who could soothe tempers among Iraq’s Shiites, Sunnis and Kurds.

