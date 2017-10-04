Donald Trump ‘called a moron by US secretary of state Rex Tillerson’

US secretary of state Rex Tillerson referred to Donald Trump as a “moron”, according to reports.

NBC News said Mr Tillerson referred to Mr Trump as a “moron” after a July 20 meeting at the Pentagon with members of the president’s national security team and Cabinet officials.

NBC also said that tensions between the US president and America’s top diplomat came to a head around the time Mr Trump gave a politicised speech in July to the Boy Scouts of America, an organisation Mr Tillerson once led.

Donald Trump, right, sits next to Mr Tillerson (Evan Vucci/AP)

NBC cited three anonymous officials familiar with the incident.

Mr Tillerson also said he has never considered stepping down as secretary of state.

He said that reports suggesting otherwise are “erroneous”.

Mr Tillerson delivered a statement after NBC reported the former Exxon Mobil CEO had been on the verge of resigning this summer amid mounting policy disputes with the White House.