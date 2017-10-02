Trump: Las Vegas massacre was an act of pure evil

US president Donald Trump has called the mass shooting in Las Vegas “an act of pure evil”.

In a televised address, Mr Trump said the nation is joined together in sadness, shock and grief after the massacre which left at least 58 people dead and another 515 injured.

The American leader said he will visit Las Vegas on Wednesday to meet first responders and families of the victims.

He added that although “we feel such great anger at the senseless murder of our fellow citizens, it is our love that binds us today and always will”.

In a sombre, measured address, the US president praised first responders who he said prevented further losses of life.

Mr Trump said flags will be flown at half-mast to honour the victims until sunset on October 6 (Evan Vucci/AP)

He offered condolences to the families of those killed, saying: “We cannot fathom their pain. We cannot imagine their loss.

Advertising

“We are praying for you. We are here for you.”

Mr Trump said flags will be flown at half-mast to honour the victims until sunset on October 6.

The proclamation covers flags at the White House and all public buildings, military posts, naval stations and naval vessels throughout the United States and all territories. It also extends to embassies, military facilities and other sites overseas.

(PA graphic)

Advertising

The president said he and first lady Melania Trump are praying for those who have been lost and wounded, and for “the entire nation to find unity and peace”.

Later a bell tolled three times as Mr Trump paused on the White House South Lawn for a moment of silence in honour of the Las Vegas shooting victims.

Flanked by first lady Melania Trump, Vice President Mike Pence and his wife, Karen, Mr Trump walked out onto the lawn for the memorial moment. The White House’s flag stood at half-staff overhead.