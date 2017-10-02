OJ Simpson plans to live in Las Vegas following release from prison

OJ Simpson plans to live at a home in Las Vegas following his release from prison, a parole official said.

The former American footballer and Hollywood star was freed from a Nevada jail on Sunday after serving nine years for armed robbery.

State Parole and Probation Captain Shawn Arruti told The Associated Press that Simpson had one approved residential plan, and that it did not currently include a move to Florida or any other state. Arruti said that could change in the future.

But the 70-year-old currently has no permission to leave Nevada without advance approval from his parole officer.

The exact location of the house in Las Vegas has not been disclosed for security and privacy reasons.

Simpson was sent to prison for a botched hotel-room robbery of sports memorabilia 12 years after he was acquitted of killing his ex-wife, Nicole Brown Simpson, and her friend, Ronald Goldman in Los Angeles.

OJ Simpson must comply with parole conditions under prison release deal ( Jason Bean/AP)

Simpson told parole officials that leading a group of men into the 2007 armed confrontation was an error in judgement he would not repeat.

He told the parole board that he led a “conflict-free life”, an assertion that angered many who believe he got away with killing his ex-wife and friend in 1994.

Simpson was once an electrifying running back dubbed Juice who won the Heisman Trophy as the nation’s best college football player for USC in 1968 and became one of the NFL’s all-time greats with the Buffalo Bills.

Handsome and charming, he also provided commentary on Monday Night Football, became the face of Hertz rental-car commercials and built a movie career with roles in the Naked Gun comedies and other films.

OJ Simpson enters his parole hearing at the Lovelock Correctional Center in Nevada (Jason Bean/AP)

Simpson fell from grace when he was arrested over the murders, coming after the famous Ford Bronco chase on California freeways. His subsequent trial became a live-TV sensation that fascinated viewers with its testimony about a bloody glove that did not fit and unleashed furious debate over race, police and celebrity justice.

A jury swiftly acquitted him, but two years later, Simpson was found liable in civil court for the killings and ordered to pay 33.5 million dollars to survivors, including his children and Goldman’s family.

His five years of parole supervision could be reduced for good behaviour.