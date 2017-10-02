Catalonia government to meet to plan independence declaration

Catalonia’s government is to hold a Cabinet meeting to discuss the next steps in its plan to declare independence from Spain following a disputed referendum which was marred by violence.

Regional officials said the vote, which Spain insists is illegal and invalid, shows that a majority favour secession.

Catalan president Carles Puigdemont will chair Monday’s closed-doors meeting, which is expected to consider asking the regional parliament to vote on an independence declaration later in the week.

Catalonia said preliminary poll results showed 90% backed independence after less than half of the electorate voted on a day which saw around 850 people injured in clashes with police.

Riot officers attacked peaceful protesters and unarmed civilians gathered to cast their ballots.

Spanish riot police were deployed in Barcelona (Emilio Morenatti/AP)

After the polls closed, Mr Puigdemont said Catalonia had “won the right to become an independent state”.

“Today the Spanish state wrote another shameful page in its history with Catalonia,” he added, saying he would appeal to the European Union to look into alleged human rights violations during the vote.

Catalan regional government spokesman Jordi Turull told reporters that 90% of the 2.26 million Catalans who voted chose the “yes” side in favour of independence.

Clashes during Sunday’s vote (Emilio Morenatti/AP)

He said nearly 8% of voters rejected independence, while the rest of the ballots were blank or void. He said 15,000 votes were still being counted, and that the number of ballots did not include those confiscated by Spanish police during violent raids that aimed to stop the vote.

The region has 5.3 million registered voters.

No one knows precisely what will happen if Catalan officials actually follow through on its pledge to use the vote – chaotic as it was – as a basis for declaring the north-eastern region independent.

Such a provocative move would threaten Spain with the possible loss of one of its most prosperous regions, including the popular coastal city of Barcelona, the regional capital.

Amateur video showed some officers dragging people out of polling stations by the hair, throwing some down stairs, kicking them and pushing them to the ground.

Police were acting on a judge’s orders to stop the referendum, which the Spanish government had declared illegal and unconstitutional – and Mr Rajoy said going forward with the vote only served to sow divisions.

In a televised address after the majority of polls closed on Sunday, he thanked the Spanish police, saying they had acted with “firmness and serenity”.

Independence supporters gather in Barcelona (Santi Palacios/AP)

Spanish Foreign Minister Alfonso Dastis said the violence, while “unfortunate” and “unpleasant” was “proportionate”.

“If people insist in disregarding the law and doing something that has been consistently declared illegal and unconstitutional, law enforcement officers need to uphold the law,” Mr Dastis told The Associated Press.

By the end of the day, Catalan health services said 844 civilians had been treated in hospitals for injuries, including two who were in a serious condition and another person who was being treated for an eye injury which appeared to have been caused by a rubber bullet. Thirty-three police officers were also injured.