2012 Toulouse attacks trial opens in Paris court

The first trial in the new era of home-grown jihadi attacks in France has opened in a Paris court under tight security.

The main defendant is a brother of Islamic radical Mohammed Merah, who killed seven people in attacks on a Jewish school and soldiers in the Toulouse region of southern France in 2012.

Mohammed Merah was killed in a shootout with police, and the trial of his brother Abdelkader is the first time a French court is publicly examining the attacks.

Latifa Ibn Ziaten, the mother of Mohammed Merah’s first victim (AP Photo/Michel Euler)

Abdelkader Merah, who is accused of complicity in terrorist murders, entered the courtroom on Monday dressed all in white, with a long beard and ponytail. He faces life in prison if convicted.

He denies any wrongdoing. A verdict is expected in early November.

Three Jewish children, a teacher and three paratroopers, including two Muslims, were killed over nine days in the attacks, rocking France. Similar jihadi attacks followed in subsequent years.