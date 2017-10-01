Marilyn Manson in hospital after stage stunt goes wrong

Marilyn Manson has been taken to hospital after being injured on stage during a show in Now York.

The singer was reportedly performing a cover of the Eurythmics’ Sweet Dreams (Are Made of This) when he began to climb a podium, causing it to wobble.

Manson fell backwards and the prop fell on him. The house and stage lights went off for several minutes and came back on with an announcer saying the show was over “due to injury”.